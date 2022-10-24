STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Position Raised by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,290 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $3,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAA. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the first quarter valued at $1,486,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical in the 1st quarter worth about $553,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in STAAR Surgical by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 24,151 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 8,212 shares during the period. Defender Capital LLC. boosted its position in STAAR Surgical by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 387,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,062,000 after acquiring an additional 120,065 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in STAAR Surgical by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 96.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Keith Holliday sold 16,582 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.29, for a total transaction of $1,762,500.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 19,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,065,958.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Keith Holliday sold 16,582 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.29, for a total transaction of $1,762,500.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 19,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,065,958.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP James E. Francese sold 35,425 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,656,875.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,618,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

STAAR Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STAA opened at $69.53 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.61. STAAR Surgical has a 52 week low of $49.03 and a 52 week high of $127.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 103.78 and a beta of 1.17.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $81.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.12 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 12.84%. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STAA. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on STAAR Surgical from $165.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on STAAR Surgical from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $98.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $97.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.44.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

See Also

