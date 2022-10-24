State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,920 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in State Street during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in State Street by 81.7% during the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 438 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in State Street during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. City State Bank boosted its holdings in State Street by 42.9% during the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in State Street by 165.5% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 746 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. 89.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get State Street alerts:

State Street Stock Performance

NYSE:STT opened at $67.90 on Monday. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $58.62 and a 1 year high of $104.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.02. State Street had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. State Street’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on STT shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of State Street from $95.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of State Street from $82.00 to $74.50 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of State Street in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of State Street to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of State Street from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.27.

About State Street

(Get Rating)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.