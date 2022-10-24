Stephens Trims Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Target Price to $93.00

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Stephens from $100.00 to $93.00 in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CMA. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Comerica to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Comerica from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Comerica from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson cut Comerica from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comerica in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comerica currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $91.00.

Comerica Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $64.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.66 and a 200-day moving average of $78.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Comerica has a fifty-two week low of $64.11 and a fifty-two week high of $102.09.

Comerica Announces Dividend

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. Comerica had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 30.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comerica will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Comerica’s payout ratio is presently 36.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Comerica news, EVP Peter L. Sefzik sold 7,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $610,504.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,681,546.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Comerica

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 30.2% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,658,000 after purchasing an additional 24,759 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 1.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 167,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the first quarter worth $94,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 7.6% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 8,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Comerica by 5.1% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

About Comerica



Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

