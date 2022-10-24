Strs Ohio Buys Shares of 15,800 VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO)

Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of VIZIO during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of VIZIO by 37.0% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 157,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 42,448 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of VIZIO by 119.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 187,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 102,409 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of VIZIO by 50.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,702,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,135,000 after acquiring an additional 573,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of VIZIO by 65.3% during the first quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Get VIZIO alerts:

VIZIO Stock Up 6.0 %

VZIO stock opened at $11.38 on Monday. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.47 and a fifty-two week high of $22.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.35, a PEG ratio of 51.55 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at VIZIO

VIZIO ( NYSE:VZIO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. VIZIO had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $408.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. VIZIO’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other VIZIO news, Director Julia S. Gouw sold 7,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total value of $93,536.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,183.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other VIZIO news, major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total transaction of $434,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,775,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,894,612.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Julia S. Gouw sold 7,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total transaction of $93,536.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,183.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,073,520 shares of company stock valued at $11,656,203. 45.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on VZIO. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of VIZIO to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of VIZIO to $14.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of VIZIO from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.33.

VIZIO Profile

(Get Rating)

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VIZIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIZIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.