SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Downgraded by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler cut shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $265.00 price target on the bank’s stock, down from their prior price target of $400.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SIVB. Morgan Stanley cut shares of SVB Financial Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $493.00 to $351.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $625.00 to $430.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of SVB Financial Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $515.00 to $495.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SVB Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $457.14.

SVB Financial Group Stock Down 20.1 %

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock opened at $241.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $239.12 and a 1 year high of $763.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $375.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $422.57. The stock has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.73.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.95 by $0.26. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 27.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 200.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 52.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 140.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 60 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 73.0% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 64 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

