Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,409 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $3,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TDY. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $140,332,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 686.2% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 267,582 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $100,373,000 after purchasing an additional 233,547 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 9.2% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,485,554 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,174,747,000 after purchasing an additional 208,809 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 146.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 221,413 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $102,689,000 after purchasing an additional 131,448 shares during the period. Finally, 140 Summer Partners LP purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $61,361,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Teledyne Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:TDY opened at $346.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $365.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $390.73. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $325.00 and a twelve month high of $493.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TDY shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $520.00 to $472.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $470.00 to $445.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.