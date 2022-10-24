Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Shares Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,435 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,849 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Tellurian were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TELL. Paulson & CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tellurian by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 7,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Tellurian by 211.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,792,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896,469 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Tellurian by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,333,501 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $123,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,084 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Tellurian by 407.1% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,793,211 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, X Square Capital LLC raised its stake in Tellurian by 204.9% during the 1st quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 1,109,276 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after acquiring an additional 745,406 shares during the last quarter. 45.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tellurian alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on TELL. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Tellurian from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Bank of America raised Tellurian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Tellurian from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Tellurian from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Monday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.40.

Tellurian Trading Up 2.3 %

Tellurian Company Profile

Shares of TELL stock opened at $2.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.93. Tellurian Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.54 and a 12-month high of $6.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

(Get Rating)

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. It owns interests in 11,060 net acres of natural gas assets and 78 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.