The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,239 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,447 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $4,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BNS. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 11,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,011 shares of the bank’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 32,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Five Oceans Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BNS shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$92.00 to C$89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.33.

Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $47.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of $45.26 and a 1-year high of $74.86. The company has a market cap of $56.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.29.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 24.43%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.7897 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.69%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.29%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

