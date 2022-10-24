The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,961 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Beauty Health were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SKIN. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Beauty Health in the 1st quarter valued at $28,090,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beauty Health in the 1st quarter valued at $9,473,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Beauty Health by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,778,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,300,000 after purchasing an additional 423,084 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Beauty Health by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,020,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,742,000 after purchasing an additional 407,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Beauty Health in the 1st quarter valued at $4,314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SKIN. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Beauty Health from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Beauty Health from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Beauty Health from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Beauty Health from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Beauty Health from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SKIN opened at $11.53 on Monday. The Beauty Health Company has a 1-year low of $9.94 and a 1-year high of $30.17. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 11.44 and a quick ratio of 10.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.84.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.10). Beauty Health had a negative net margin of 59.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $103.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.70 million. Analysts forecast that The Beauty Health Company will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums.

