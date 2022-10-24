The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,434 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 21,767 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $6,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in Boeing by 1,092.3% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 42.1% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in Boeing by 118.5% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of BA stock opened at $140.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $83.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.79 and a beta of 1.42. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $233.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $146.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.53 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $98.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.59.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

