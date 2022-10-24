The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Shares Acquired by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $3,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Boston Beer by 166.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Boston Beer by 88.2% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Boston Beer by 733.3% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Boston Beer by 114.3% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boston Beer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Boston Beer from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boston Beer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Boston Beer from $331.00 to $314.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Boston Beer from $384.00 to $341.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Boston Beer in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $353.43.

Boston Beer Stock Performance

Shares of SAM stock opened at $387.83 on Monday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $287.00 and a 1 year high of $547.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 181.23 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $344.86 and its 200-day moving average is $345.64.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($1.27). Boston Beer had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $596.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Boston Beer

In other news, VP David L. Grinnell sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.92, for a total transaction of $161,466.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,051.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP David L. Grinnell sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.92, for a total transaction of $161,466.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,051.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $35,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 777 shares of company stock valued at $292,630 in the last three months. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Beer Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

