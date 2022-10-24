The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 814 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 8.4% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 217,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $90,617,000 after acquiring an additional 16,864 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 7.7% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 604 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 10.5% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,455 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 17.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 323 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COO has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cooper Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Cooper Companies from $350.00 to $348.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cooper Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $393.44.

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

NYSE COO opened at $257.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.21 and a 52-week high of $435.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $287.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $320.18. The firm has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.93.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The medical device company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by ($0.01). Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $843.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Cooper Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.