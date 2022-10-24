The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Marcus were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Marcus by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,041,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,539,000 after acquiring an additional 181,465 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Marcus by 13.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 696,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,335,000 after buying an additional 84,713 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Marcus by 5.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,329,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,526,000 after buying an additional 73,398 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Marcus by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,593,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,210,000 after buying an additional 62,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trilantic Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Marcus by 27.0% in the first quarter. Trilantic Capital Management L.P. now owns 266,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after buying an additional 56,749 shares during the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marcus alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MCS. TheStreet raised Marcus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Marcus from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marcus in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on Marcus from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.25.

Marcus Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:MCS opened at $14.82 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.49 and a 200-day moving average of $15.56. The Marcus Co. has a 52 week low of $13.41 and a 52 week high of $22.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $198.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.66 million. Marcus had a negative return on equity of 1.02% and a net margin of 0.35%. Sell-side analysts expect that The Marcus Co. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Marcus Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%.

Insider Transactions at Marcus

In other news, VP Thomas F. Kissinger sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total transaction of $221,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 95,848 shares in the company, valued at $1,697,468.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 28.57% of the company’s stock.

Marcus Profile

(Get Rating)

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates in two segments, Theatres, and Hotels and Resorts. The Theatres segment operates multiscreen motion picture theatres, as well as Funset Boulevard, a family entertainment center.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.