The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,291 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 15,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 51,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 34,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter valued at about $329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE SMG opened at $44.26 on Monday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52-week low of $39.06 and a 52-week high of $180.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 1.44.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.28. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a positive return on equity of 36.80% and a negative net margin of 6.36%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is -54.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on SMG. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.43.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

