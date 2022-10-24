TI Trust Inc. Purchases 800 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

TI Trust Inc. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. TI Trust Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 163.3% during the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $3,761,128.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 114,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,864,202. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $167.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $441.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $23.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 35.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.95%.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

