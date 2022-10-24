Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 150,501 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 28,839 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $6,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Outfitter Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 16,260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 16,402 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Asset Management Resources LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Resources LLC now owns 5,884 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 79,248 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $40.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.61 and a 52-week high of $75.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.17.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.05. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 9.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TOL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush cut their price target on Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Bank of America downgraded Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on Toll Brothers to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Toll Brothers from $53.50 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $44,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,173,513. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Toll Brothers Profile

(Get Rating)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

Further Reading

