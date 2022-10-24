Truist Financial Corp Sells 4,706 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 54.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,706 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 138.8% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 39,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,989,000 after purchasing an additional 23,048 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 309.6% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 5,006 shares during the period. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $298,000. Institutional investors own 55.32% of the company’s stock.
Spotify Technology Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE SPOT opened at $87.93 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.92 and a 200 day moving average of $106.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.81 and a beta of 1.82. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12-month low of $78.50 and a 12-month high of $305.60.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SPOT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $148.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.35.
Spotify Technology Profile
Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.
