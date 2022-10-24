Truist Financial Cuts Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target to $10.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Snap from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Snap from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Snap from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Snap to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Snap from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.39.

Snap Trading Down 30.1 %

SNAP stock opened at $7.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 5.65. The company has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.98 and its 200 day moving average is $15.84. Snap has a 12 month low of $7.33 and a 12 month high of $60.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 24.32% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Snap news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 42,105 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total transaction of $475,365.45. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 623,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,041,663.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 42,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total transaction of $475,365.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 623,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,041,663.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 3,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $38,034.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,087,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,623,344.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 234,512 shares of company stock valued at $2,784,984 in the last 90 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNAP. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Snap by 95.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,811,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,028,000 after buying an additional 8,712,380 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Snap by 287.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,275,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,051,000 after purchasing an additional 8,362,000 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Snap by 4,805.3% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 8,497,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,576,000 after purchasing an additional 8,324,576 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC increased its stake in Snap by 9.0% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 79,851,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,873,871,000 after purchasing an additional 6,591,367 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Snap by 1,817.5% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,621,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,088,000 after purchasing an additional 6,275,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

