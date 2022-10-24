Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,992 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,685 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $6,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies during the first quarter worth $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies during the first quarter worth $49,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies during the first quarter worth $51,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies during the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies during the second quarter worth $69,000. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TYL shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $405.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $575.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.64.

In related news, COO Jeffrey David Puckett sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.40, for a total value of $912,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,512.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TYL opened at $333.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $362.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $363.71. The stock has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of 79.26 and a beta of 0.90. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $300.85 and a 12 month high of $557.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $468.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.50 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 9.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

