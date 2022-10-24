UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Shares Purchased by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,660 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $2,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UMBF. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in UMB Financial by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the bank’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in UMB Financial by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 76,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,436,000 after buying an additional 3,842 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in UMB Financial by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 56,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,495,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in UMB Financial by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 822,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,924,000 after buying an additional 211,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in UMB Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

UMB Financial Stock Up 0.4 %

UMB Financial stock opened at $87.11 on Monday. UMB Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $81.57 and a fifty-two week high of $112.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.16.

UMB Financial Announces Dividend

UMB Financial ( NASDAQ:UMBF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $407.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.13 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 28.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that UMB Financial Co. will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UMB Financial

In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 17,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.52, for a total transaction of $1,706,760.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,938,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,943,188.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 17,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.52, for a total transaction of $1,706,760.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,938,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,943,188.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Brian Beaird sold 299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.68, for a total value of $27,113.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,996.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,965 shares of company stock valued at $2,064,799 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UMBF. StockNews.com began coverage on UMB Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on UMB Financial to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on UMB Financial from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

About UMB Financial

(Get Rating)

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.