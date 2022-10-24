UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its position in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,447 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $2,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in UniFirst by 488.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in UniFirst by 187.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 273 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in UniFirst by 79.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 277 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in UniFirst in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in UniFirst in the first quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on UNF. TheStreet lowered UniFirst from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on UniFirst in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, VP David Martin Katz sold 1,265 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $246,675.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,035. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $32,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,597,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP David Martin Katz sold 1,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $246,675.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,713 shares in the company, valued at $724,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNF opened at $167.49 on Monday. UniFirst Co. has a 12 month low of $154.72 and a 12 month high of $214.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $176.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.96.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The textile maker reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.06. UniFirst had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 5.17%. The business had revenue of $516.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that UniFirst Co. will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

