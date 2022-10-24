United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,988 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $6,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canal Insurance CO acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the 2nd quarter worth $1,208,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in United Community Banks in the 2nd quarter valued at $558,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in United Community Banks in the 2nd quarter valued at $934,000. JCSD Capital LLC increased its holdings in United Community Banks by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. JCSD Capital LLC now owns 103,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Community Banks by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ:UCBI opened at $36.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.98. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.85 and a 1-year high of $39.32.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.77%.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on UCBI. Piper Sandler increased their price target on United Community Banks from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.
United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.
