United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,988 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $6,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canal Insurance CO acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the 2nd quarter worth $1,208,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in United Community Banks in the 2nd quarter valued at $558,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in United Community Banks in the 2nd quarter valued at $934,000. JCSD Capital LLC increased its holdings in United Community Banks by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. JCSD Capital LLC now owns 103,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Community Banks by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Community Banks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UCBI opened at $36.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.98. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.85 and a 1-year high of $39.32.

United Community Banks Increases Dividend

United Community Banks ( NASDAQ:UCBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The company had revenue of $231.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.68 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UCBI. Piper Sandler increased their price target on United Community Banks from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

