Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,192 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 5,269 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UHS. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 4,969.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 511,950 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $51,636,000 after buying an additional 501,851 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,573,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 551,844 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $79,990,000 after buying an additional 184,706 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,856,010 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,729,000 after buying an additional 146,820 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,957,991 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $573,711,000 after buying an additional 146,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

UHS stock opened at $88.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.19. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.52 and a 1 year high of $158.28.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UHS. BMO Capital Markets cut Universal Health Services from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Universal Health Services from $153.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Universal Health Services from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Universal Health Services to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.57.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

