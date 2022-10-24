Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Holdings Lifted by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 184.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,008 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,681,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,204,000 after acquiring an additional 836,407 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,384,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,190,000 after acquiring an additional 388,508 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,940,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,681,000 after acquiring an additional 557,474 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,293,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,279,000 after acquiring an additional 288,209 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,667,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,535,000 after acquiring an additional 415,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,272,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $1,605,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 950,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,138,227.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,272,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Unum Group from $21.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Unum Group from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Unum Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unum Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.80.

Unum Group stock opened at $43.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.98. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $43.68.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 9.86%. On average, research analysts predict that Unum Group will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.18%.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

