Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Shares Purchased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 195,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,521 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $2,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Urban Edge Properties to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Urban Edge Properties from $14.25 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th.

Urban Edge Properties Stock Performance

UE opened at $13.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.32. Urban Edge Properties has a fifty-two week low of $12.91 and a fifty-two week high of $19.96.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $97.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.89 million. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 21.07%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Urban Edge Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.05%.

Urban Edge Properties Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

