US Bancorp DE Acquires 1,818 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 107,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $4,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 20.2% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 84,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after acquiring an additional 14,205 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 16,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 5,187 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,067,000. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter worth approximately $299,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KHC shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Sunday, October 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Shares of KHC stock opened at $35.13 on Monday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $32.73 and a 12-month high of $44.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.91 and a 200-day moving average of $38.14.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 131.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $127,960.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 266,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,747,883.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total transaction of $766,217.34. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 94,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,644,816.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $127,960.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 266,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,747,883.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,438 shares of company stock worth $2,044,977 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Kraft Heinz

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

See Also

