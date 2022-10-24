US Bancorp DE Acquires 745 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $3,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 139,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,985,000 after purchasing an additional 45,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Globe Life during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,299,000. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 10,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.30, for a total transaction of $1,023,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,455.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 800 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.64, for a total transaction of $80,512.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 10,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.30, for a total transaction of $1,023,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,963 shares of company stock valued at $6,924,008 in the last 90 days. 4.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Globe Life Stock Up 2.3 %

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $108.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.00.

Shares of NYSE:GL opened at $112.38 on Monday. Globe Life Inc. has a one year low of $85.25 and a one year high of $114.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.12 and a 200-day moving average of $100.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.81.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.03. Globe Life had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. Globe Life’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is 11.81%.

Globe Life Profile

(Get Rating)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Featured Articles

