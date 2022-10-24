US Bancorp DE Boosts Holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 135,025 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,664 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Relx were worth $3,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new stake in Relx in the second quarter valued at $204,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Relx by 0.5% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 165,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,446,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Relx in the second quarter worth about $402,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Relx by 18.8% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of Relx by 5.2% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 13,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. 3.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Relx alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

RELX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,615 ($31.60) to GBX 2,700 ($32.62) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,860 ($34.56) to GBX 2,920 ($35.28) in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,805 ($33.89) to GBX 2,828 ($34.17) in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Societe Generale upped their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,730 ($32.99) to GBX 2,770 ($33.47) in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 2,800 ($33.83) to GBX 2,840 ($34.32) in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th.

Relx Stock Performance

Relx Cuts Dividend

RELX opened at $25.12 on Monday. Relx Plc has a twelve month low of $23.39 and a twelve month high of $32.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.54.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.4443 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%.

About Relx

(Get Rating)

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RELX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.