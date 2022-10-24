US Bancorp DE Boosts Stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $3,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,674,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,683,041,000 after purchasing an additional 24,670 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,767,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,177,330,000 after buying an additional 41,237 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,242,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,980,000 after buying an additional 75,826 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,748,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,099,000 after buying an additional 566,938 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,153,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,639,000 after buying an additional 205,878 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Avery Dennison Stock Up 1.2 %

AVY opened at $170.69 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.20. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52 week low of $151.62 and a 52 week high of $229.24. The company has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.27. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 40.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 32.79%.

Insider Activity at Avery Dennison

In related news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.82, for a total value of $500,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,698.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AVY. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $206.00 to $172.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avery Dennison currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.00.

Avery Dennison Profile

(Get Rating)

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials under the Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison brands; graphics products under the Avery Dennison and Mactac brands; and reflective products under the Avery Dennison brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.