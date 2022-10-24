US Bancorp DE Boosts Stake in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,156 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in ORIX were worth $4,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in ORIX by 104.8% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in ORIX by 12.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in ORIX by 6.5% during the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 74,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in ORIX by 68.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ORIX by 24.4% during the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 293,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,230,000 after purchasing an additional 57,508 shares in the last quarter. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IX opened at $70.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. ORIX Co. has a 52-week low of $69.13 and a 52-week high of $112.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.39. The company has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.91.

ORIX ( NYSE:IX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ORIX had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ORIX Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on ORIX in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

