US Bancorp DE Boosts Stock Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,617 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,252 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $4,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. TKG Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 95,645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,086 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 76,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 146,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 18,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WMG Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $24.50 to $23.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.43.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

RF stock opened at $19.21 on Monday. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $18.01 and a 1-year high of $25.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.82. The company has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). Regions Financial had a net margin of 32.85% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Regions Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Stories

