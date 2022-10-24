US Bancorp DE Buys 10,768 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 59,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,768 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $4,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTCS. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 291.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock opened at $69.17 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.75 and a 200 day moving average of $72.06. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.01 and a fifty-two week high of $85.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.256 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is a boost from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

