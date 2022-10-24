US Bancorp DE Buys 411 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Welltower were worth $3,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,733,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,896,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912,151 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 35,199,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,384,634,000 after purchasing an additional 766,616 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Welltower by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,173,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,900,849,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554,309 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Welltower by 236.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,798,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,326,629,000 after acquiring an additional 9,695,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Welltower by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,537,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $628,484,000 after acquiring an additional 34,843 shares in the last quarter. 97.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Welltower Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $57.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.50 and a 12 month high of $99.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.65. The company has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.44, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.02.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.65). Welltower had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. Welltower’s payout ratio is 274.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Welltower from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Welltower from $83.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Welltower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.25.

Welltower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Stories

