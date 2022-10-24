US Bancorp DE Cuts Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

US Bancorp DE lessened its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $3,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 102,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,527,000 after purchasing an additional 20,583 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert A. Richard sold 2,900 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.31, for a total value of $377,899.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,351,574.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert A. Richard sold 2,900 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.31, for a total value of $377,899.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,351,574.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Joi M. Harris sold 1,800 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total value of $234,234.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,011 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,471.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,700 shares of company stock worth $747,753. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DTE Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

DTE opened at $106.79 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $124.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.43. The company has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.64. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $100.64 and a 52 week high of $140.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 4.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on DTE Energy from $141.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on DTE Energy from $139.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered DTE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on DTE Energy from $147.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.30.

DTE Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

