US Bancorp DE Cuts Stock Position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,255 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Diodes were worth $4,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Diodes by 157.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Diodes by 310.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Diodes by 305.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Diodes during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Diodes during the first quarter worth $71,000. 95.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diodes alerts:

Diodes Stock Performance

DIOD stock opened at $71.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.30. Diodes Incorporated has a 1-year low of $58.52 and a 1-year high of $113.98.

Insider Activity at Diodes

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $500.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.47 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 14.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Diodes news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total value of $249,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,183 shares in the company, valued at $6,248,459.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Diodes from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Diodes to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Diodes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.