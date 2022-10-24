US Bancorp DE Decreases Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 117,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,373 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $4,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNM. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 6.2% in the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 8.7% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 230,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,849,000 after buying an additional 18,482 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 74.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,259,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,862,000 after buying an additional 539,123 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 122,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,176,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kendall Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 5.5% in the second quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 22,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Stock Performance

NYSE:UNM opened at $43.15 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.11. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $43.68.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.68. Unum Group had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Unum Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Unum Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Unum Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Unum Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unum Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $1,605,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 950,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,138,227.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Unum Group

(Get Rating)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

