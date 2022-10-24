US Bancorp DE Decreases Position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,574 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF were worth $3,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 25,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 39,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $629,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 35.1% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWL opened at $88.05 on Monday. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 52-week low of $82.54 and a 52-week high of $115.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.02 and its 200 day moving average is $94.56.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

