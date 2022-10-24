US Bancorp DE Decreases Stock Position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,471 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $3,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RBA. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1,391.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 860.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 8,568.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RBA opened at $62.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.38. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 52 week low of $48.65 and a 52 week high of $76.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.02.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers ( NYSE:RBA Get Rating ) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $484.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.96 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were given a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is currently 40.91%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

