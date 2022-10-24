US Bancorp DE Grows Stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 85,318 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,809 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $4,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Sanofi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in Sanofi by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sanofi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Sanofi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 10.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SNY shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sanofi from €112.00 ($114.29) to €93.00 ($94.90) in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Sanofi from €105.00 ($107.14) to €85.00 ($86.73) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Cheuvreux lowered shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Sanofi from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.88.

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $40.30 on Monday. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $36.91 and a 52-week high of $58.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.10 and a 200-day moving average of $46.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The company had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.32 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

