US Bancorp DE Grows Stock Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $3,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 3,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 155.3% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 9,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMN opened at $73.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.90. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $69.91 and a 1-year high of $129.48.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.01%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $97.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $123.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $165.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.82.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

