US Bancorp DE Has $3.36 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 74,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,395 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $3,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $558,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,700,000. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 21,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 32.8% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 843,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,933,000 after buying an additional 208,500 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 242.7% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF stock opened at $41.11 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $38.54 and a twelve month high of $60.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.60 and a 200-day moving average of $46.11.

