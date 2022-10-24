US Bancorp DE Has $3.37 Million Stake in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,598 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,077 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $3,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BL. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in BlackLine by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,900,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,120,000 after buying an additional 941,030 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in BlackLine by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,313,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,354,000 after buying an additional 434,655 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in BlackLine by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,386,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,511,000 after purchasing an additional 347,980 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in BlackLine in the 1st quarter valued at $14,271,000. Finally, Toronado Partners LLC grew its stake in BlackLine by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 408,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,924,000 after purchasing an additional 135,685 shares during the period.

In other BlackLine news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total value of $30,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,125,566.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BlackLine news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total value of $139,610.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 34,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,406,791.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total value of $30,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,125,566.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,997 shares of company stock worth $201,160 in the last quarter. 9.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on BlackLine from $112.00 to $87.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on BlackLine in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on BlackLine from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackLine currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.83.

BL stock opened at $53.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.46, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 3.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.12 and a beta of 0.83. BlackLine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.66 and a fifty-two week high of $135.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.96 and a 200-day moving average of $66.84.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 22.04% and a negative net margin of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $128.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

