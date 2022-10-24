US Bancorp DE Has $3.38 Million Position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $3,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $63.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.77 and its 200 day moving average is $79.66. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1 year low of $57.84 and a 1 year high of $120.54.

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $876.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.82 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Sean M. Clayton purchased 745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.67 per share, for a total transaction of $49,669.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,669.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 4,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $400,464.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,811,260.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean M. Clayton bought 745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.67 per share, for a total transaction of $49,669.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 745 shares in the company, valued at $49,669.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $164.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.38.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

