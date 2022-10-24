US Bancorp DE Has $3.38 Million Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $3,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,292,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,977,000 after purchasing an additional 74,960 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 960,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,057,000 after purchasing an additional 104,436 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 739,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,658,000 after purchasing an additional 177,764 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 734,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,169,000 after purchasing an additional 12,988 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 633,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,533,000 after acquiring an additional 7,763 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSEARCA SLYV opened at $71.45 on Monday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1-year low of $66.84 and a 1-year high of $91.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.78.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

