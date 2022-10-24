US Bancorp DE Has $3.41 Million Stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 96,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,409 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $3,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FDL. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000.

Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index stock opened at $34.32 on Monday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a twelve month low of $32.10 and a twelve month high of $39.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.25.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

