US Bancorp DE Has $3.54 Million Stock Position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,998 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $3,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LOPE. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 137.1% in the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 9,162 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,971,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,547,000 after buying an additional 186,588 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on LOPE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Grand Canyon Education Price Performance

Shares of Grand Canyon Education stock opened at $83.72 on Monday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $102.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.92. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.44.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $199.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.07 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Grand Canyon Education

(Get Rating)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

Further Reading

