US Bancorp DE Has $3.56 Million Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,916 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $3,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 896.4% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 124.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $37.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $52.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.62. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.35 and a 52-week high of $41.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Keurig Dr Pepper’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $4,512,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 4,128,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,027,514.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $135,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,238.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $4,512,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 4,128,186 shares in the company, valued at $149,027,514.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 64,902 shares of company stock worth $2,546,753 and have sold 550,800 shares worth $20,881,109. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KDP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.44.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

See Also

