US Bancorp DE Has $3.56 Million Stock Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $3,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nasdaq by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 22,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after buying an additional 4,465 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 28,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on NDAQ shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $60.67 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Nasdaq from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $63.33 to $66.67 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.21.

Nasdaq Price Performance

Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $56.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.77 and a fifty-two week high of $71.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.99. The company has a market cap of $27.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.92.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.15 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 35.04%.

Insider Transactions at Nasdaq

In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.13, for a total transaction of $130,291.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,764,851.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.13, for a total transaction of $130,291.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,764,851.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $740,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,372,627.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,780 shares of company stock valued at $1,181,239. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

See Also

