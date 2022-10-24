US Bancorp DE Has $3.58 Million Position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,680 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in ABB were worth $3,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABB. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ABB in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ABB by 166.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in ABB by 66.5% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ABB in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in ABB by 146.6% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. 5.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on ABB. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of ABB from CHF 29 to CHF 26 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup downgraded shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ABB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.54.

ABB opened at $27.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $53.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.44. ABB Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $24.27 and a fifty-two week high of $39.11.

ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $7.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 13.65%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ABB Ltd will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

