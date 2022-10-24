US Bancorp DE Has $3.69 Million Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMQ)

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMQ – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 147,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,632 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBMQ. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 12,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $280,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,407,000 after purchasing an additional 34,208 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 25,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 19.1% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the period.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $24.28 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.96. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.17 and a 12-month high of $27.33.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBMQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.